Rwanda: Bruce Melodie Arrested in Burundi

1 September 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Emmanuel Gatera

Rwandan singer Bruce Melodie was arrested upon arrival in Bujumbura following allegations that he failed to reimburse the money he was paid to perform in 2018, but never showed up.

The Burundian Ministry of Information confirmed his arrest in a statement issued on Wednesday evening which also indicated that the case is currently under investigation.

Media reports indicate that Bruce Melodie was arrested after a presser held at Melchior Ndadaye International Airport, ahead of two shows he is supposed to hold in Bujumbura.

Melodie had earlier announced plans to perform at a VIP concert at Zion Beach on September 2, and a regular show at The Officers Mess on the following day September 3.

The 'Saa moya' hit maker is believed to have been arrested following allegations by one Burundian entertainment guru known as Toussaint who accused him for taking an advance payment for an earlier performance in Bujumbura but didn't refund the money or show up for the concert.

Burundian media reports indicate that Melodie managed to seal an agreement with the complainant and was released after hours in police custody on condition that he refunds the money to the local promoters.

However, by press time, it was still unclear whether the 'Katerina' singer was released or had reached a settlement agreement with the show organiser.

More details to follow...

