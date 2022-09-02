Nigeria: We Are Working Towards Sustainable Industrialization of Nigeria - NCDMB

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, NCDMB, has expressed commitment towards achieving sustainable industrialization in Nigeria.

The NCDMB aims at achieving this through patriotism, professionalism and commitment to its Expatriate Quota Management, EQM, initiative.

The Executive Secretary, NCDMB, Engr. Simbi Wabote, who disclosed this at the stakeholders sensitization workshop on EQM, initiative to companies in the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry in Lagos, Wednesday, noted that the initiative falls under the medium term plan of the NCDMB's 10-year Strategic Road Map.

Engr. Wabote, who was represented by the Director, Planning, Research and Statistics, Mr. Daziba Obah, said: "On behalf of the Executive Secretary, NCDMB. I am highly delighted to welcome you all to this stakeholders sensitization workshop on Expatriate Quota Management initiative to companies in the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry.

"As a reputable Board, our Vision statement is to be the instrument for the industrialization of Nigeria. We hope to achieve this through an uncanny display of patriotism, integrity, team spirit, professionalism, creativity, and passion. In addition, as part of the Board's 10-year strategic Road Map and implementation plan, the EQM initiative falls under the medium term (3-5 year plan) of the 10-year Strategic Road Map.

"This event has been put together to create awareness and extend the EQ management initiatives to companies in the Nigerian Oil & Gas Industry and other agencies of government: The government agencies invited for the workshop are: Ministry of interior (MOI), Nigerian Immigration Services (NIS), Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Nigerian Midstream & Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), & Nigerian Maritime Administration & Safety Agency (NIMASA)."

According to him, "The main thrust of the stakeholders sensitization workshop was to showcase the features on the NOGIC-JQS portal to the industry stakeholders, take the stakeholders through the different modules to address various issues of concerns in using the NOGIC-JQS portal, and provide an opportunity to educate the industry stakeholders of the possible benefits of using the NOGIC JQS platform."

He maintained that it was also aimed at, "Presenting an opportunity to inform the industry stakeholders of the need for constant update of their JQS profile accounts, Present an opportunity to interact with the industry stakeholders on the possible ways to gather quality data through the JQS platform, extend Expatriate Quota Management initiative to companies operating in the Oil and Gas Industry & strengthen compliance with the NOGICD-ACT 2010 and discuss Expatriate Quota application process, Temporary Work Permit processes,Expatriate Biometric Data Capture Scheme, 1% NCDF Remittancesvia the NOGIC-JQS portal and any other issue of concerns."

He also explained that, "The Nigerian Oil and Gas Content Industry Joint Qualification System (NOGICJQS) is the industry databank for available capacities and capabilities used for the Nigerian Content registration and pre-qualification of contractors in the industry; verification of contractors' capacities and capabilities; evaluation of application of Nigerian Content in the operations of oil companies and contractors; database for national skills development; and ranking and categorization of service companies based on capacities and Nigerian Content.

"Equally important is the automation of some of the Board's business process via our NOGIC-JQS platform, which included, "Expatriate Quota Management Module- EQ, TWP & Exchange Program, Tender Management Module, NCEC Management Module, Marine Vessel Management Module and Whistle Blower Module."