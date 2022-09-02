Liberia: Montserrado Politics

Montserrado County District #10 Representative Yekeh Kolubah has warned the Coalition for Democratic Change-led government that, if he cannot get justice, he will seek redress in the bush.

According to Rep. Kolubah, the government is denying him justice due to his critical stance.

He was quick to note, that such statement of going back to the bush to seek redress was anti-peace and democratic.

When quizzed how he will return to the bush, the critical lawmaker did not elaborate further on that issue.

Speaking to a team of legislative reporters, Rep. Kolubah said, those of his colleagues at the lower house are not upholding the rules of that honorable body.

According to him, most of the times his rights are violated by the leadership of the House of Representative, something that the Montserrado County Lawmaker vows to pursue legal redress through the court.

"I do not need (any) no colleague's support, I need the Liberian People's support, everybody here to represent their district and represent the people of Liberia, I am here to represent the people of Montserrado County District #10",he noted.

Rep. Kolubah said the action by the leadership of the Lower House to put him outside from the Plenary due to disorderly conduct was a form of punishment.

"They don't understand, they are my elders, sometime the elders can forget, I will educate them", he said.

He also said the leadership of the Lower House is provoking him to the point, that he has informed the people of Liberia, that anything that wants to happen, let it happened.

Rep. Kolubah said, in line with the Constitution and their rules gave him the rights to speak anything during Plenary and he cannot be held liable for such comment.