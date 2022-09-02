Liberia: World Bank Alludes to Buying New Toyota Landcruiser for NaFAA

Monrovia — The World Bank says the new SUV being used by the Managing Director of the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Agency (NaFAA) was bought using World Bank Procedures.

The Bank in a statement disclosed that Toyota Land Cruiser was purchased under the Liberia Sustainable Management Fishery Project being implemented by the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority (NAFAA) [https://projects.worldbank.org/en/projects-operations/project-detail/P172012].

The World Bank: "The vehicle was procured using World Bank procedures and assigned to senior management of the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority (NaFAA) for monitoring project activities especially in project affected rural counties with huge road challenges. If anyone has credible and material information on abuse of resources in World Bank funded-projects, they can file a complaint online with the World Bank Group's Integrity Vice Presidency (INT), using this link: http://www.worldbank.org/fraudandcorruption.>>"

The clarification by the Bank comes amid news on social media that the Managing Director of NaFAA, Emma Glasco purchased the vehicle using World Bank's fund and had it customized.

African Motors from whom the vehicle was purchased also clarified that they tendered in a bid with the World Bank for the supply of the vehicle.

Africa Motors also debunked the information that the vehicle was customized. According to the car dealer, the vehicle was already in their showroom before the start bidding process.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia International Organisations Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

NaFAA also clarified that it does not have any authority over funds provided by World Bank to NaFAA.

"The Bank very strait standing policies with regards to the procurement of goods and services which were applied during the purchased of the vehicle and is also, very involved in every single step towards the procurement process, commencing from the specification/details of vehicle, preparation of bid documents to the awarding of contract to competent firm/ service provider as well as the disbursement of funds," NaFAA stated in a press statement on Thursday.

NaFAA: "NaFAA would also like to state for the fact, that it does not have any discretional authority on disbursement of funds or award of contracts. NaFAA further clarify, that it is not the custodian of the World Bank funds and so it is not at its disposal rather NaFAA is the implementing entity, ensuring that the programs implemented are in accordance with the Project Appraisal Documents (PADs) which are reflection of the institution's underlying objectives as well as the Pro Poor Agenda for Development and Prosperity (PAPD)."