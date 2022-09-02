Liberia: AML Breaks Ground for U.S.$100k Townhall and Football Pitch Projects in Yekepa

ArcelorMittal Liberia (AML) has broken grounds for the construction of a community townhall and football pitch in Camp-four Township, Yekepa.

The combined estimated value of both projects is US$100,000.

It was a joyous moment for scores of community leaders and the township commissioner as well as District #3 Representative, Joseph Somwarbi, who expressed appreciation to AML management for the two projects and other programs that are benefitting residents of the area.

The projects are part of several community developments and Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives by ArcelorMittal Liberia, meant to promote community social development through stronger partnerships.

Performing the official groundbreaking for the projects, ArcelorMittal Liberia Chief Executive Officer, Jozephus Coenen said he was excited about the partnership between the company and Camp-four township to undertake key development projects, and assured ArcelorMittal's continuous support to other meaningful projects to achieve the aspirations of communities.

CEO Coenen said he was pleased with the high level of involvement and representation of all stakeholders, including the women and youths of the township.

"As you know, we have already started the construction of the concentrator, to take our production up to 15mpta and then further up to 30mpt. It will generate a lot of value for us. It is not only ArcelorMittal. We also have to share that value through employment and training for Liberians who will become the future operators of the concentrator," he said.

Camp-Four Township commissioner Rebecca Mulbah expressed gratitude to the management of ArcelorMittal Liberia for funding the construction of the townhall and football pitch, which she said will benefit residents of the area.

Meanwhile, Nimba District #3 Representative, Joseph Somwarbi, praised ArcelorMittal for the two projects, noting that they were evidence of a new day for the company and the people of its mining-impact communities.

"I am very proud to see that you have come again for us to continue to work on a very good footing. You're again doing things we want you to do," Rep. Somwarbi said.

"Once our people are happy, we will also be very happy with you. The joy of our people is the joy of us."

He said the new approach of the company and its senior management team to visit and interact with people in its mining operation communities makes the locals feel part of them." When completed the football pitch is expected to be a major assembly point for young people in Camp 4 and other nearby village and will help to promote peace and unity and healthy living through sports.