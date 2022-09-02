Liberia: Watkins to Graduate Over 300 Students

Monrovia — Following weeks of intensive entrepreneur skills training programs, the Watkins Initiative For Nations (WIN) says all is now set to graduate over 300 students who are residents of Montserrado County Electoral District #10. The graduates have acquired training in Chlorax, Powder Soap, Liquid soap, Tie Cleaner and Tie and Die materials production.

WIN says the graduates have completed all required Courses and skills training and are ready to positively impact district #10, Liberia and the world.

According to Watkins Initiative For Nations Officials, the graduates are predominantly adolescent young girls and women. The events will take place consecutively from Friday to Sunday (September 2-4,2022) as follow:

First will be the graduation program for over 50 Muslims who have successfully completed the required training. The program will be held on Friday, September 2, 2022 beginning 3:00 PM at the National Muslim Council of Liberia Headquarters in Divine Town Community, on the Old Road.

The next graduation program will take place on Saturday, September 3, 2022 beginning at 2:00 PM on the Peace Island for residents of the Congo Town area who completed the periods of studies. More than 100 persons are expected to graduate during the program.

The graduation activities will be climaxed on Sunday, September 4, 2022, beginning at 2:30 PM at the Jubilee Praise and Worship Center on the Old Road during which the Watkins Initiative for Nations will graduate over 150 persons. The event will bring together all the Cohorts established by WIN on the Old Road, including Gaye Town, Chubor, Tokpah Camp, Keyhole and the Smythe Road communities.

All members of the Watkins Initiative for Nations and the general public are invited to grace these occasions as high-profile guests including religious leaders, local leaders, and influencers would be present during these events.

The Watkins Initiative for Nations (WIN), is a Pro-Democracy, Community Empowerment and Community Development Organization. Its primary goal is to advocate for the life betterment of Liberians, those residing in the Territory of Liberia and those elsewhere. Founded by a Liberian Journalist, Y. Solomon W. Watkins in 2014, WIN continues to provide several opportunities for Liberians to be economically empowered. WIN is helping to impact the lives of Liberians through vocational and technical training programs, the connection of communities to pipe water, promotion of community governance and leadership, and advocating for better public representation in Liberia.