Liberia: As Defense Minister, Chief of Staff Disclose the Halting of the 20 Percent Deduction From Soldiers' Salaries to Support Peace Missions

Barclay Training Center — Authorities at the Ministry of National Defense and the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) have given a brighter outlook to the Ministry and the AFL, indicating that much has been achieved under the current leadership of the Ministry and the Armed forces of Liberia.

Liberia's Minister of National Defense, Maj/Gen. Daniel D. Ziankahn, Jr., (Rtd), and Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of Liberia Maj/Gen. Prince C. Johnson, lll, said while there are some challenges, they have been able to achieve a whole lot through budgetary allotment by the Government of the Republic of Liberia and the commitment shown by the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of Liberia, President George M. Weah.

Both Minister Ziankahn and Chief of Staff Johnson said with an increase in the budget they have been able to carry out renovation works at some of the military facilities around the Country, and purchased brand new vehicles to enhance the operations of the Ministry of National Defense and the AFL, building additional twenty-five housing units for soldiers and their dependents, and carrying on promotions within the AFL.

Commenting on the much talked about Compulsory Saving Program that was initiated by the AFL, both men said the reimbursement of soldiers who contributed to the funds is almost completed with active duty soldiers being paid a hundred percent. They said the AFL remains obligated to Two Hundred and twelve (212) ex-soldiers who were either dishonorably discharged from the force and are yet to pick up their checks from the Armed Forces of Liberia.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Labour Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In the area of peacekeeping, the authorities said the Government has taken full control of the peacekeeping operations, adding that "No more will 20% on personnel allowance be deducted to support peacekeeping operations as the government is now capturing peacekeeping in its annual budget FY 22, from January 2022 onward." They indicated that the government has deposited U$$700,000 to support peacekeeping operations. The AFL has been participating in the Mali Mission from 2013 to present, its strength has also increased from a platoon-size to a company-size.

Commenting on the upcoming 2023 General and Presidential Elections in Liberia, the Liberian defense authorities reassured the public that the military will remain apolitical as a means of keeping public confidence. They said as heads of the Liberian Military they will not encourage the involvement of soldiers in politics or entertain political activities at any of its military barracks around the Country.

"We will give support to the police and other security institutions, but will not encourage any act that will undermine the peace of the Country during and after the elections," they added.

At the same time, the Armed Forces of Liberia is warning against the growing wave of militancy in the Liberian political arena and wants political leaders to take concrete steps to address the matter before it gets out of hand.

On the International front, they said the Armed Forces of Liberia has a presence in Mali, Sudan, South Sudan, and Guinea Bissau. These assertions were made when the Defense Minister and AFL Chief of Staff appeared on the Spoon Talk to address a barrage of national and international security issues on Wednesday, 31 August 2022.