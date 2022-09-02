Ghana: Residents Along White Volta Cautioned... Against Bagre Dam Spillage

The Water Resources Commission (WRC) has cautioned residents along banks of the White Volta River, to take precautionary measures to avoid being adversely affected, in the face of the imminent spillage of water from the Bagre Dam.

The WRC advised the residents to take precautionary measures in accordance with proper flood management.

The warning was issued in a statement signed by Adwoa Paintsil, Acting Executive Secretary of the WRC, copied the Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Chief Executive Officer, National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Regional NADMO Directors of Upper East; North East, Northern regions, Municipal and District Chief Executives.

The WRC said SONABEL, the Power Utility of Burkina Faso, on August 31, 2022, indicated that the level of water in the Bagre Dam had been rising since August 28.

"Update from SONABEL this morning indicate that the upstream level of the Bagre Dam is 234.88m and if the current rate of inflow continues, they may commence the spillage of water from the Bagre Dam by Thursday September 1, 2022," the statement said.

It said the spillage of water would cause the White Volta River to overflow its banks and was likely to occupy its normal flood plains, adding that "This is to inform you for your further action relating to flood management."

Meanwhile, the NADMO Coordinating Office in the Upper East Region had indicated that measures were being put in place to provide relief and accommodation for persons who might be affected by the Bagre Dam spillage.

Upper East Regional NADMO Director, Ahmed Mustapha, said the moves, including the availability of temporary accommodation structures was to ensure that no calamity was recorded during any water spillage.

He said "We have teamed up with the Ghana Education Service and religious bodies to enable NADMO use schools, churches and mosques as temporary structures.

"We will rely on the structures we have secured from the churches and schools," he added.

The spillage of the Bagre dam takes place either in August or September every year, to prevent destruction to the dam.

This exercise results in flooding at low-lying communities in Burkina Faso and Ghana.

About 35 communities along the White Volta in the Bawku Municipality, Bawku West, Garu, Binduri, Nabdam and Talensi districts are the hard-hit areas.