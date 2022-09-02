Ghana: Police Kill Suspected Robber, Arrest 2 Others... Following Jukwa Bank Robbery

The police yesterday killed one robber and arrested two others, all suspected to be part of a gang that attacked the Upper Amenfi Rural Bank at Jukwa, near Wassa Akropong, in Ashanti Region, on June 27, 2022.

The deceased, who was shot during an operation by the police, died later, and was identified as Gafar Ziyech Abdul alias Stone.

The two others, Tahiru Issaka, alias 'Red', and Yahuza Mohammed and three other accomplices, attacked the bank, disarmed the security guard on duty, assaulted two bank staff and made away with an unspecified amount of money and a pump action gun.

The robbers shot one other person who attempted to mount a roadblock to prevent them from escaping.

When the robbers realised they were being pursued by the police, they set their vehicle ablaze and abandoned it, hoping that would prevent the police from tracking them.

These were in a statement issued by the Chief Superintendent of Police Grace Ansah-Akrofi, Director, Public Affairs, on Wednesday, and copied to the Ghanaian Times.

According to the release, the two suspects were arrested at their hideouts in two different locations in the Ashanti Region.

It said one other person, who was shot during the operation and died later, was identified by the two suspects as Gafar Ziyech Abdul alias 'Stone,' the gang leader.

"The combined efforts of the Western, Ashanti and the Bono East Regional Police Intelligence Directorates over an eight-week period has led to the arrest of the suspects in the Ashanti Region," it said.

The statement said the police have so far retrieved four vehicles, including the one that was set ablaze and abandoned by the robbers, a motorcycle, two pistols and a quantity of ammunition.

The police commended the police in the Western, Ashanti and Bono East Regions for their hard work and collaborative efforts, leading to the breakthrough in investigations.

"We are assuring the general public that these criminals can run, but cannot hide and wherever they are we will get them. In the meantime, the two suspects are currently in custody and the pursuit of the other accomplices continues," the statement said.