Ghana: Scrap Dealer, Driver's Mate Jailed 24 Months for Stealing Vehicle

A 26-year-old scrap dealer, Abdul Rauf Salifu, and Emmanuel Baffour Awuah, 24, driver's mate, were yesterday jailed 12 months each by the Circuit Court, in Accra, for stealing a vehicle.

The court presided over by Mrs Adelaide Abui-Keddey found them found guilty of stealing and dishonestly receiving respectively for illegal sale and purchase of a Toyota Hiace Mini bus valued at GH¢40,000.

In addition, both men were ordered to pay GH¢20,000 each as restitution to the complainant.

However, another accused, Abubakar Alhassan, a construction worker, was acquitted and discharged of the charge of abetment for lack of proof.

Chief Inspector Maxwell Ayim, said the complainant, Joseph Gyan, is a driver, who resided at Zambrama line, near Dansoman, while Awuah is a driver's mate to the complainant.

The court heard that the Toyota Hiace mini bus they worked with, developed fault and was taken to the shop of a mechanic, called Tetteh, also known as (aka) T.T, at Mamprobi for repairs.

According to prosecution, when the vehicle was repaired Awuah went to tell the mechanic that the complainant asked him to come for the vehicle and it was released to him.

Chief Insp Ayim said Awuah with the assistance of Abubakar Alhassan sold the vehicle, after telling Alhassan that the vehicle belonged to his father, who had asked him to sell it.

The court heard that Alhassan introduced Awuah to Salifu, who bought the vehicle for GH¢4,000, but made part payment of GH¢2,500 to Awuah and promised to pay the balance at a later date.

He said Salifu later paid GH¢1,000 through mobile money into Alhassan's wallet to be transferred to Awuah.

Chief Insp Ayim told the court that the complainant went to the mechanic shop to take his vehicle only to be told that Awuah had come for it.

The court heard that the complainant after failing to locate Awuah, reported the matter to the police.

Chief Insp Ayim said Awuah was arrested at his hide out in Kumasi and handed to the police.

He said Awuah admitted the offence in his caution statement and led the police to Tse Addo, in Accra, where Alhassan was also apprehended.

According to prosecution, Alhassan also led police to arrest Salifu after luring him to buy scraps at his workplace.

In his caution statement, the prosecution said, Salifu admitted to buying the vehicle at GH¢4,000, which he dismantled and sold as scraps.

Salifu, however, told the court that he did not know that Awuah stole the vehicle.