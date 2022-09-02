Nigeria: Rapper Ice Prince Arrested for Allegedly Abducting, Threatening Police Officer

The spokesperson for the police in Lagos State, Benjamin Hundeyin, broke the news in a tweet Friday morning, detailing how the singer was arrested.

Nigerian rapper, Panshak Henry Zamani, popularly known as Ice Prince Zamani, has been arrested for allegedly abducting a police officer.

The spokesperson for the police in Lagos state, Benjamin Hundeyin, broke the news in a tweet on Friday morning detailing how the singer was arrested.

He said the singer was arrested for an alleged assault on a police officer who stopped him for driving without license plates.

In a tweet, Mr Hudenyin alleged that the rapper threatened to throw the officer into a river at the point of arrest.

The PPRO posted a photo of the rapper in handcuffs and said he would be prosecuted.

"At 3 am today, @Iceprincezamani was stopped for driving without license plates. He agreed to be taken to the station. After that, he abducted the police officer in his car, assaulted and threatened to throw him in the river. He has been arrested and will be arraigned today".

At 3am today, @Iceprincezamani was stopped for driving without license plates. He agreed to be taken to the station. He, thereafter, abducted the police officer in his car, assaulted him and threatened to throw him in the river. He has been arrested and would be arraigned today. pic.twitter.com/jLazuYOUal-- SP Benjamin Hundeyin (@BenHundeyin) September 2, 2022

Mr Hundeyin also confirmed the incident during a telephone interview with PREMIUM TIMES on Friday.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said, " The incident occurred around Lekki Phase 1, but he was arrested in Victoria Island. Ice Prince would be arraigned at the Magistrate court in Ajah on Friday morning."

Ice Prince has been low-key in the entertainment scene and the music industry and has not had a prior altercation with the Nigerian police.

Ice Prince

Ice Prince rose to fame after releasing "Oleku", one of Nigeria's most remixed songs.

He won the 2009 Hennessy Artistry Club Tour. He released his debut studio album 'Everybody Loves Ice Prince' in 2011. "Oleku", "Superstar", and "Juju" were the three big hits off the album.

In 2013, Ice Prince released Fire of Zamani as his second studio album. The album contained the singles "Aboki", "More", "Gimme Dat" and "I Swear".

On 1 July 2015, Ice Prince was announced as the vice president of Chocolate City. He held the position until he left the label in 2016.