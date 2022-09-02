Ghana: Fulfil Your Obligations to Consolidate Democracy ... Ashaiman MCE to Citizens

Ashaiman — The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ashaiman in the Greater Accra Region, Mr Albert Boakye Okyere, has urged citizens to fulfill their obligations in order to consolidate the country's fledgling democracy.

He explained that obligations such as volunteerism, payment of taxes, reporting wrongdoers in society and undertaking other civic responsibilities were necessary activities that Ghanaians should partake in to understand the current political dispensation "as Ghana complies with its side of the bargain as mandated by laws, the 1992 Constitution and social interventions, citizens should also live up to their responsibilities."

Mr Okyere made the statement when he addressed residents during a massive clean-up in the municipality on Thursday.

Mr Livingstone Etse Satekla known in showbiz as Stonebwoy also joined the many residents who took part in the exercise aimed at reinforcing "Operation clean your frontage" campaign.

It also formed part of activities preceding the municipal's annual world musical concert staged by the renowned Ghanaian dancehall king, Stonebwoy and others.

The MCE noted that the Ashaiman Municipal Assembly (ASHMA) would not relent in punishing individuals who disobey sanitation by-laws.

Mr Okyere said most residents in the municipality were complying with the Operation Clean Your Frontage (OCYF).

He tasked the Municipal Environmental Health Department to assist residents as far as proper sanitation practices were concerned.

According to him the OCYF had come to stay and that residents should embrace and cooperate to avoid prosecution.

On his part, Stonebwoy stated that it was the duty of every citizen to pay critical attention to sanitation issues.

He explained that proper sanitary conditions were vital for the health of citizens and serve as a precaution against diseases.

He, therefore, advised Ghanaians to clean their surroundings and not to wait until law enforcers came around to prosecute them.

Stonebwoy, who is also the Sanitation Ambassador of the Ashaiman Municipality, advised the residents, especially the youth to help make the municipality a better place for all.