Ghana: 'Digitalisation of Public Procurement in Construction, Infrastructure, Engineering Sectors Needed'

There isthe need for the digitalisation of public procurement processes in the construction, infrastructure, and engineering sectors to increase transparency and get rid of corruption,the President of Ghana Institution of Engineering (GhIE), Ing. Rev. Prof. Charles Anum Adams, has said.

Addressing the Business Ethics programme organised by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH, Alliance for Integrity Project in collaboration with the GhIE to launch a Scenario-Based Learning Tool (SBL) for members of the GhIEin Accra on Tuesday he said, in recognition of the potential of digitalisation, coupled with the need to contribute towards anti-corruption efforts, the Alliance for Integrity mounted a digitalisation drive towards corruption prevention in both private and public spheres of societal life.

"I am pleased to welcome you all to the Engineering Centre, the home of Engineering in Ghana, to the launch of the Scenario-Based Learning tool for GhIE members. GIZ has been a good collaborator and partner of the GhIE in the last few years. They are working with the GhIE on the professionalisation of Artisans to bring craftsmen into theGhIE as Licensed professionals," he said.

Ing. Prof. Charles Adams said "This Scenario-Based Learning tool will no doubt provide the needed support to our membership to understand what business acts may be unethical or corrupt and what it means to individuals, their companies, and the consequences."

He acknowledged the German Government through its Federal Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and the European Union(EU) for funding the initiative.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana ICT Construction By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ghana Enterprise Agency and Chair of the Alliance for Integrity Ghana, MrsKosiYankey-Ayeh, said that corruption could hold a country back as it affects employment generation, infrastructure development and increase poverty. In a corrupt society, especially in developing countries, women tend to suffer the most.

She said digitalisation was part of the anti-corruption crusade; it reduces discretion, increases transparency, as well as deepens institutional accountability.

Giving the statement and overview of GhIE Ethics programme, Ing. Ludwig Anang Hesse, Chair of GhIE Professional, Practice and Ethics Committee, said the GhIE ensured that engineering practitioners in the industry maintain professional standards, adhere to regulations, guidelines, and codes of ethics of engineering practice by conforming to internationally established technical environmental and safety standards.

Susanne Friedrich, Director of Alliance for Integrity Project, who joined the programme by zoom explained the SBL was a digital tool that aimed at providing a digitally supported learning platform for the members of the GhIE to undergo a self-learning and assessment session on compliance measures and best ethical and professional standards.

During the roundtable discussion on the topic; Digitalisation as strategy in anti-corruption efforts and its integrity prospects in Africa, the panel members dissected the topic and answered questions from the participants.