Ghana: Cyanide Astro Turf Inaugurated

Tarkwa — The new Cyanide Astro turf park was on Saturday inaugurated at Tarkwa, in the Western Region, as part of the vision to expand sports infrastructure in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem municipality.

The modern pitch with ancillary facilities was initiated by the Member of Parliament for Tarkwa -Nsuaem, Mr George Mireku Duker and funded by the Coastal Development Authority (CODA).

Started in June 2020, the facility aims to increase sports inclusion among the youth in the municipality.

It also targets to tap new talents and groom future stars for national and continental diadem.

In his address, Mr Duker, also a Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources thanked God for the realisation of the dream to decentralise and improve soccer in Tarkwa-Nsuaem and reap its benefits.

He said: "We've pledged to serve Wassaman, and, I say this to neither glorify God that, we've not been disgraced nor be disappointed. Indeed, it's by God's grace. I need your supports so that we improve and uplift Wassaman.

"We will continue to strive work towards the forward movement of the dream for soccer in the municipality, yes God has blessed Apinto Division," he stressed.

Mr Duker told the gathering that the beautiful Cyanide Astro turf was a blessing to the soccer, the economy, the hospitality industry and for the local economy, reaping value addition of incomes and indirect jobs, saying that sports (football) "brings development."

He mentioned that the reconstruction of the Tarkwa and Aboso T&A Park was also on course and would be ready by March, next year, to provide quality and professional football menu in the municipality and the nation.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Sport Construction By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The MP hoped that this development would ensure that international matches were held in Tarkwa to attract the national team, the Black Stars to the municipality.

A former Deputy Captain for the Black Stars, John Paintsil, noted that the Cyanide Astro turf was a phase three pitches fitted for all sports activities. He also thanked MrDuker for the beautiful facility which was similar to grass pitch.

Saying that the new pitch would boost sports among the youth in Tarkwa-Nsuaem, he pledged that his soccer academy would collaborate with Mr Duker to tap talents, train the youth and groom them for future growth and opportunities.

The Deputy Chief Executive of CODA, Mona Gertrude Effah, was also overjoyed that the objectives of CODA partnerships with Mr Duker had been achieved to add on to the tangible projects done by the authority.

Odikro of Cyanide, Nana Atta Kofi Baah, also mentioned that the Apinto Division was witnessing fruits of development, which he believed, would multiply the streams of progress in the municipality, urging "come and let's celebrate this good news about the Astro turf."