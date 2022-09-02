Ghana: Be Guided By Humility - Most Rev. Afrifa-Agyekum

Akwatia — The Catholic Bishop of Koforidua Diocese, Most Rev. Joseph Afrifa-Agyekum, has called on Ghanaians to be humble in all their dealings and interactions to ensure peaceful co-existence, national cohesion, and development.

According to him, humility held the key that unlocks many doors and challenges in one's daily living and interactions.

Most Rev. Afrifah-Agyekum said this in a sermon at the 2022 Roses Old Students Association Thanksgiving Service held at Akwatia in the Eastern Region on Tuesday.

The thanksgiving service which was an annual event of the school and organised by the old students was in honour of patron of the school, Saint Rose of Lima.

The annual event provides opportunity for socialisation for students to celebrate their alma mater during which time the various year groups make donations and inaugurate projects undertaken to support the school.

The headmistress of Saint Roses, Madam Marian Esi Jackson, in a brief remarks said the school established in 1965 with about 72 students now had a population of over 1, 800.

She said St Roses over the years had undergone great expansion of infrastructure facilities provided by the government through Ghana Education Service (GES), adding that there was, however, always room for additional infrastructure.

The headmistress commended old students for their tremendous support, especially in the refurbishment of its existing facilities.

"The support and dedication to your alma mater over the years remain deeply appreciated and recognised," she said.

Ms Jackson said St Roses would continue to remain outstanding in the provision of quality and comprehensive education to young girls adding, "It is no doubt that we are one of the best girls senior high school in Ghana and the best in the Eastern Region."

She heaped praises on committed and dedicated teaching and non-teaching staff always working hard to ensure the school became the best in the country.

The President of the 1992 and 1994 year groups, Mrs Sandra Opoku, handed over a bathhouse to the school to improve upon sanitation and hygiene, assuring that there were other projects in the pipeline.