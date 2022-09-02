Ghana: Strong Grass-Root Structures Will Help NDC Recapture Power in 2024 - Duffuor

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) needs strong grassroots structures to help the party clinch power in the 2024 general election, Dr Kwabena Duffuor, a leading member of the NDC, has asserted.

He explained that the NDC could win the 2024 elections "if the party grassroots structures are strengthened to become financially strong, focused and united".

Dr Duffuor stated this in Accra on Wednesday at a news conference to brief the media on the progress of his Ahotor Project.

The Former Governor of the Bank of Ghana and Minister of Finance has launched an Ahotor Project to provide a set of sound system, 100 plastic chairs canopies estimated at GHC30,000 to each of the 276 constituencies of the NDC to help in running of offices of the party at the local level and also rent to generate income.

Consequently, Dr Duffuor last week started distributing the items under the Ahotor Project starting with eight constituencies from the Ashanti Region and also used the programme to respond to concerns raised by Asiedu Nketia, General Secretary of NDC on the Ahotor Project.

The General Secretary is reported to have raised concerns about the distribution of items of the Ahotor Project and stated, Dr Duffuor should do the programme in collaboration with the party.

Dr Duffuor insisted that the NDC could run the country properly and turn the economy around when it assumes the reins of power in 2025, if it had strong local party structures.

"The intention of launching the Ahotor Project was not for political expediency or for a presidential ambition, I have been supporting and assisting the party since 1994, my objective for launching the project is to support and assist the efficient and effective administration of NDC local offices and help them to be financially strong.

"A strong foundation is critical for the success of any organisation and NDC needs firm foundation at the local level for the party to thrive and wrestle power from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government in the 2024 elections so I will not be deterred by utterances of insults, attacks and vilification," Dr Duffuor averred.