Ghana: President Approves Promotion for 25 Top Prison Officers

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has upon the advice of the Prisons Service Council's pursuant to Article 207(3) of the 1992 Constitution approved the promotion of 25 senior prisons officers in the Ghana Prisons Service (GPS).

Out of the 25, four Deputy Directors of Prisons (DDP) have been promoted to Directors of Prisons (DOP), while 21 Assistant Directors of Prisons (ADP) have been moved to the positions of Deputy Directors of Prisons (DDP).

The four new DOPs are Samuel Kwame Owusu-Amposah, formerly the Eastern Regional Commander; Benedict Bob-Dery, formerly the Bono Regional Commander; Gloria Essandoh, until this promotion, the Chief Legal Officer, and Joana Fofo Tackie-Otoo, who until now was the Greater Accra Regional Commander of Prisons and Commandant of the Prisons Officers Training School.

The remaining 21 ADPs who have been moved to Deputy Director of Prisons (DDP) are Brandford Gilbert Hama, Daniel Boi-Tawiah Abbey, William Kular, Emmanuel Aidoo, David Ofosu-Addo, Millicent Owusu and Francis Selorm Hagbe.

The others are Nathaniel N. Agyeman Onyinah, Sophia Osei-Bonsu, Thompson Otyokpo, Eric Ainoo Ansah, Edward Ashun, Paul Teye Ademan and Edmund Ahia Armah.

The rest are Joseph Asabre, Issaku Yahaya, Alfred M. Cudjoe, Augustine Ohene-Tutu, Samuel Fiifi Dontoh, Christiana Asiedu (Mrs), and Christopher Hayibor.

Meanwhile, the Director-General of Prisons, Mr Isaac Egyir, has congratulated all the newly promoted officers on their new positions and reminded them that promotions came with higher responsibilities.

"All must therefore ensure that these promotions will be brought to bear on your performances," a press statement issued in Accra and signed by the Chief Public Relations Officer of the GPS, Chief Superintendent of Prisons Courage Atsem, concluded.