Ghana: Auditor-General's 2021 Report - 9 Technical Universities Can't Account for Gh¢34 Million

Financial impropriety in nine of the 10 Technical Universities in the country has led to a GH¢34,876,924 financial loss to the state.

The Accra Technical University, according to the Auditor-General's report on Technical Universities which has been submitted to Parliament, has recorded no financial irregularity in the year 2021.

Of the defaulting institutions, the Koforidua Technical University is the biggest culprit recording GH¢21,142,821 irregularity.

The Ho Technical University recorded GH¢4,472,995 infractions followed by the Bolgatanga Technical University with GH¢3,529,793.

With a GH¢2,513,076 infraction, the Kumasi Technical University was followed by the Cape Coast Technical University with GH¢2,144,029 irregularities.

The rest are Takoradi Technical University, GH¢583,123, Wa Technical University, GH¢371,842, Tamale Technical University, GH¢69,617 and Sunyani Technical University, GH¢49,560.

The report, signed by the Auditor-General, Johnson AkuamoahAsiedu, said the irregularities were recorded in the areas of contracts, GH¢20,909,101, outstanding loans and recoverable charges, GH¢7,792,954.

The rest are payroll irregularities, GH¢3,396,381, procurement, GH¢2,066,600 and cash GH¢711,888.

The 132-page report attributed the GH¢20,909,101 contract irregularity to delays in construction projects at the Koforidua Technical University.

"The delays in the completion of the projects were mainly due to the Ghana Education Trust Fund's non-payment of interim certificates raised for work done," the report explained.

On the over GH¢7 million outstanding debts and loans, the A-G's report said it related to student and staff debtors.

"Out of the total amount, GH¢2,708,282 and GH¢4,170,423 represented fees owed by Bolgatanga and Ho Technical Universities.

Payroll irregularities, the report noted mostly included "unearned salaries, non- deletion of separated staff after termination dates and payment of allowances without approval."

Attributing the GH¢2 million procurement irregularity to school managements' non-compliance to the Public Procurement Act, the report said GH¢1.4 million relates to the construction of a new mechanical block at the Cape Coast Technical University without recourse to the Act.

The A-G, meanwhile, noted that 22 programmes being run by the Accra Technical University had their accreditation certificates expired for the period ranging from March 2019 to December 2021.