Ghana: GFA, Betpawa Cut Sod for Construction of Betpawa Park

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has cut the sod for the construction of the betPawa Park at the Ghamaman Centre of Excellence at Prampram.

The betPawa Park is one of the investments that the Premier League headline sponsor betPawa seeks to make in Ghana football for the next three seasons following the decision to sponsor the Ghana Premier League.

According to the Ghanafa.org, the facility includes a standard FIFA pitch capable of hosting international matches, a changing room, VIP stand and a sitting capacity worth about $300,000 every year.

Expected to take off in September, th project will be situated at the Technical Centre of the Football Association at Prampram.

The ground breaking event was done by President Simeon-Okraku and shareholder Oluwatosin Ajibade in the full glare of the GFA Executive Council, staff of the GFA and the media.

The GFA in August 2022, announced betPawa as the headline sponsor of the Ghana Premier League for the next three seasons.