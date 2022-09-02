Ghana: Netball Experts Arrive in Ghana

A group of netball technical experts will arrive in the country today for a 10-day programme dubbed 'Legacy Programme' which forms part of activities ahead of the World Netball tournament to be hosted by Netball South Africa in 2023.

A press statement signed by the President of the Netball Federation of Ghana (NFG), Rev. E.D Nikoi, stated that the Legacy Programme, was being funded and implemented by Netball Africa and would end on September 11.

"During their 10-day stay in Ghana, the experts would organise coaching, umpiring and technical courses for participants from the Netball Federation of Ghana," the statement read.

"They would also hold a meeting with the Executive Board of the Netball Federation of Ghana on September 8 and launch what they term 'Friday Netball Launch' on September 9," it added.

The delegation would also pay courtesy calls on the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA) Prof. Peter Twumasi and the Executive Chairman of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the African Games Accra 2023, Dr Kwaku Ofosu-Asare.

In addition it said, the President of Netball South Africa, Mad. Cecilia Molukwane and the World Netball Representative in Africa, Mad. Joan Fruit, would accompany the Technical Experts of the Legacy Programme on their visit to Ghana.

"The visit would afford the President of Africa Netball and the World Netball Representative in Africa the opportunity to hold discussions with the Executive Chairman of the LOC and the sector Minister on the organisation of netball at the African Games," it stressed.