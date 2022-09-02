Ghana: Support Police to Uphold Image ... Chief of Staff to Polas

The Chief of Staff, Mrs Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, has urged policewomen to support the Police Administration uphold the image of the Service to ensure the citizenry repose confidence and trust in them.

"My dear ladies in uniform, I urge you to continue to wear that clothe of patriotism and support this agenda to make Ghana Police Service one of the best law enforcement agencies in the world," she added

Mrs Osei-Opare said this at the climax of the 70th anniversary celebration of the Police Ladies Association (POLAS) in Accra yesterday.

The programme which was under the auspices of POLAS and in collaboration with the Police Administration was on the theme "Celebrating 70 years of women policing in Ghana, her evolution and future."

The dignitaries at the programme included Greater Accra Regional Minister, Mr Henry Quartey; Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare; former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, former Chief Justice, Mrs Georgina Theodora Wood; Ministers of State, Members of Parliament, diplomatic corps, past and current executives, senior officers of the Service, ladies from sister security agencies.

It was an all-female affair, as women police officers were on parade and the Police Central band thrilled guests with sterling performance to climax the occasion.

She said the government had a policy to enhance and to provide a clear framework for addressing inequalities, which were deeply rooted in society.

"The National Gender Policy has been developed with comprehensive insights into the empowerment, rights, access to justice, leadership and accountable governance, gender roles and relations, and economic opportunities for women," she added.

Mrs Osei-Opare stated that research evidence showed that women in policing were impacting significantly on law enforcement practices in diverse ways.

"A study conducted by the University of Zurich revealed that as female representation increases among officers in an area, violent crimes against women in that area reduces," she added.

The Chief of Staff said key strategic and command positions, both home and abroad were being occupied by female police officers which had brought confidence, honour and glory to the Service and Ghana.

"Ghana is among the comity of nations with the best gender equality ratio in policing across the world. Presently, female recruitment into the Police Service has significantly increased from a humble beginning of 12 policewomen, 70 years ago, to 12,454 out of the total of 43,546 representing 29 per cent" she said

Similarly, there are currently 282 female senior officers out of total of 1,456 senior officers in Ghana Police Service which represents 19 per cent, at the highest," she added.

"Not only have Ghanaian policewomen won awards locally, but they are also highly recognised by the United Nations and the International Association of Women Police," she added.

As part of the occasion, awards were presented to first twelve police women enlisted into the Ghana Police Service.

The awards were received by representatives of Police Woman (PW) 1 Rosemond Asiamah, PW2 Cecilia Mensah Bonsu, PW 7 Juliana Acheampong, PW8 Grace Akoto, PW9 Juliana Attrams, PW10 Selina Oppong, PW 11 Elizabeth Nana Lamptey and Elizabeth Babu.

Others were presented in honour of PW3 Margaret Darkwah, PW4 Adelaide Tagoe and PW6 Gladys Parker-French who were at the programme.