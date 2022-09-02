Liberia: Lead Monrovia Football Academy Workers Set Roadblock

Protesters in Careysburg early Wednesday morning, 31 August 2022 set a roadblock, claiming they were wrongfully dismissed as workers of the Lead Monrovia Football Academy.

The protesters stormed a school facility in protest and set up their own checkpoint at the school entrance.

They threatened that there will be no access to the facility if they are not reinstated.

The group believes that the main secret behind their dismissal is suspicion about their support for Sir Sekou Dgeorges Manubah.

Mr. Peter Tokpah, spokesman of the protesters claimed that they were surprised one morning when they went to work and were told verbally that their contract was terminated.

He said they were not told what their crime was.

"We as disenchanted staff of Lead Monrovia Football Academy strongly condemn the ruthless, unacceptable, unlawful, bad labor practice and antidemocratic behaviors of Sona and her group on ground that we the following staff are fired without warning letters, crimes, offenses, allegations and so on," Mr. Tokpah said.

Those claiming to be dismissed by Lead Monrovia Football Academy include Peter Tokpah, Josiah Foley, Henry Langley, Alice B. Nyumah and Jerry L. Yanco.

Others are Patrick Payzen, Edward B. Sackie, Varnie Kollie, Naomi Peters, and Thomas Gaye.

They called on the Government of Liberia, and the international community to speedily launch an investigation into the matter.

Meanwhile, several calls and text messages sent to the accused football academy to verify the protesters' claim got no response.