West Africa: Atiku Vows to Restore Nigeria's Preeminent Role in West Africa

2 September 2022
Leadership (Abuja)

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar has reaffirmed his commitment to restore Nigeria's leadership role in regional security and development.

Atiku gave the assurance yesterday when he and his delegation, including the Governor of Delta State and the PDP Vice Presidential candidate, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa and PDP national chairman, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, met with the 19 Ambassadors of the European countries and the Ambassador of the EU Mission in Nigeria in Abuja.

According to a statement from his media office, the former vice president while bemoaning that policies of the last seven years such as the locking up of the borders has eroded the gains of the foreign policy that was pursued by the previous PDP administrations, said that under his watch, regional security and collaboration will be strengthened.

Atiku told the diplomats that his cardinal foreign policy is a cordial relationship with all countries and blocs with West Africa and Africa being the centre of his foreign policy.

He said that the crisis points in the sub region cannot be addressed in isolation, are similar and largely fuelled by lack of development and will require him working with all the countries to bring peace back to the region.

He recalled the enviable role that Nigeria played during the Obasanjo and preceding administrations that saw the country providing support and leading the initiatives to restore peace and stability in the region.

The Waziri Adamawa desires that Nigeria and EU develop strong partnership in strengthening democracy and mutual benefit of both economies.

He used the opportunity of the meeting to share his vision of a greater Nigeria and gave the diplomats an insight into his socio-economic and political agenda for Nigeria.

On its part, the EU assured of technical support to Nigeria, especially to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the observation and monitoring of the 2023 general elections.

