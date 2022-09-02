Nigeria: Govt's Poor Planning Responsible for Incessant Building Collapse - Institute President

The President of the Nigerian Institute of Town Planners, Olutoyin Ayinde Thursday blamed the incessant building collapse on the federal government's poor planning.

Ayinde said this on Thursday during the inauguration ceremony of the Ogun State branch of the Association of Town Planning Consultants of Nigeria (ATOPCON), in Abeokuta.

He said the Nigerian government lacked an understanding of what town planning was all about.

The urban planner said the federal government must fund planning and its implementation to guarantee reasonable physical development in Nigeria.