Nigeria: Govt's Poor Planning Responsible for Incessant Building Collapse - Institute President

2 September 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Peter Moses

The President of the Nigerian Institute of Town Planners, Olutoyin Ayinde Thursday blamed the incessant building collapse on the federal government's poor planning.

Ayinde said this on Thursday during the inauguration ceremony of the Ogun State branch of the Association of Town Planning Consultants of Nigeria (ATOPCON), in Abeokuta.

He said the Nigerian government lacked an understanding of what town planning was all about.

The urban planner said the federal government must fund planning and its implementation to guarantee reasonable physical development in Nigeria.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X