Somalia: At Least 17 People Killed in Attack On Aid Convoy in Somalia

3 September 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Al-Shabaab carried out an attack early on Saturday morning in the Hiran region in central Somalia, which caused heavy losses.

The ambush targeted trucks carrying food aid and civilians heading to drought-hit areas in the region, according to the local officials.

The attacks resulted in the loss of 17 people who were traveling in the vehicles driving on Mahas-Beledweyne road.

The convoy left on Friday from Baladweyne, the capital of Hiraan Region, to Mahaas District, which is 160 KM away.

The Somali government is yet to release a statement regarding the attack which comes amid military operations against Al-Shabaab in the Hiran region.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X