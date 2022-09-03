Somalia: At Least 17 People Killed in Attack On Aid Convoy in Somalia

Al-Shabaab carried out an attack early on Saturday morning in the Hiran region in central Somalia, which caused heavy losses.

The ambush targeted trucks carrying food aid and civilians heading to drought-hit areas in the region, according to the local officials.

The attacks resulted in the loss of 17 people who were traveling in the vehicles driving on Mahas-Beledweyne road.

The convoy left on Friday from Baladweyne, the capital of Hiraan Region, to Mahaas District, which is 160 KM away.

The Somali government is yet to release a statement regarding the attack which comes amid military operations against Al-Shabaab in the Hiran region.