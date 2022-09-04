Somalia: Qatar Strongly Condemns Somalia Attack

The State of Qatar expressed its strong condemnation and denunciation of an attack that targeted transport buses in the Hiran region, central Somalia, and led to deaths and injuries.

In a statement today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated the State of Qatar's firm position on rejecting violence and terrorism, regardless of the motives and reasons.

The Ministry expressed the State of Qatar's condolences to the families of the victims and to the government and people of Somalia, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.