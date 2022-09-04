Somalia: Turkiye Condemns Friday's Deadly Attack in Somalia

Turkiye on Saturday condemned Friday's terror attack in Somalia that left at least 20 civilians dead.

"We are deeply saddened to learn that many people lost their lives and were injured in the terrorist attacks that took place on 2 September in the Hiraan district of Somalia," said a Foreign Ministry statement.

The ministry extended condolences to the people of Somalia and its government and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

According to Somali officials, at least 20 civilians were killed in the attack that targeted a convoy carrying food supplies.

The victims in the attack included drivers and passengers in the convoy, with members of the al-Qaeda-linked al-Shabaab terror group burning eight vehicles.

The al-Shabaab terror group claimed responsibility for the attack. The group has been carrying out deadly attacks in the country against government officials and African Union peacekeepers since 2007.