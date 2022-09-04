Nigeria: Gunmen Abduct 11 in Ondo As Soldiers, Police Rescue One

4 September 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Josiah Oluwole

The kidnappers emerged from the bush and intercepted the travellers

At least 11 travellers were on Saturday evening kidnapped on the Benin-Owo Expressway in Ifon, the headquarters of Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State.

It was gathered that the travellers were in a Coaster bus from Akure to Benin City, Edo State.

They were, however, intercepted at Ifon by hoodlums who appeared from a nearby bush and marched all the occupants of the vehicle into the bush.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the state, Funmilayo Odunlami, confirmed the incident when she was contacted on Sunday.

She said a joint effort of the police and the army has resulted in the rescue of one of the kidnapped persons.

"We have the report that 11 persons were kidnapped but the police and the army actually moved in," she said.

"Right now one of the victims was rescued and he is actually helping the police on how to get the others rescued."

Similarly, the Ondo State Security Network Agency, also known as Amotekun, said its men were currently combing the Benin-Ifon to Owo forest in the state in search of the victims.

The state commander of the Amotekun Corps, Adetunji Adeleye, said the command would do all in its power to rescue the victims and rid the state of criminals.

The commander stated that the men of the corps and other security agencies "have been briefed and have since commenced a search for the victims."

