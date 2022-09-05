Mali Denies UN Accusations of Human Rights Abuses

Photo: MINUSMA/Harandane Dicko
UN peacekeeping mission in Mali (Minusma) (file photo).
3 September 2022
Voice of America (Washington, DC)
By Annie Risemberg

Bamako, Mali — Mali's foreign ministry is denying accusations of human rights violations made by the United Nations.

An 11-page statement posted on the official social media accounts of Mali's foreign ministry denies all allegations leveled in a U.N. note that implicated Malian state security forces.

The U.N. mission to Mali, MINUSMA, released a quarterly note on human rights Wednesday, accounting for the period between April 1 and June 30 of this year. The note said that most of the human rights violations in Mali during that period were committed by Islamist militant groups but also says it has documented "serious violations of human rights and international humanitarian law" by state security forces.

The note adds that there was a decrease in all recorded human rights violations compared to the first quarter of 2022.

Mali's foreign ministry statement called the allegations against state security forces biased, and said they were made without "tangible proof" and "under the threat of terrorist groups," with an objective "to tarnish the image of state security forces."

Tensions between Mali's military government and MINUSMA have been rising in recent months. In July, Mali arrested 49 soldiers from Ivory Coast who had arrived as support for a U.N. contingent on their arrival at Bamako's airport, accusing them of being mercenaries.

Also in July, MINUSMA's spokesperson was expelled from the country after he made comments on Twitter claiming the U.N. had notified the Malian government of the soldiers' arrival.

The Malian government denied the U.N. access to Moura, Mali, in April, where it wanted to carry out a human rights investigation into an alleged massacre committed by Malian forces working with Russian mercenaries.

MINUSMA's quarterly note also claimed to have documented the killing of 50 civilians in Hombori, Mali, by state security forces working with "foreign military personnel."

The Malian government statement did not address accusations that it is working with foreign military forces. Mali says it only works with official Russian trainers and has received military aircraft and weapons shipments from Russia.

A number of countries have accused Mali of working with mercenaries from Russia's Wagner Group. After nearly 10 years there, France withdrew from Mali in August because of concerns about the country working with the Kremlin-linked paramilitary organization.

Read the original article on VOA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Voice of America. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X