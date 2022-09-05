Liberia: China Brags of 190 Full Scholarships for Liberians

Monrovia — On Friday September 2, 2022, The Chines Ambassador, Ren Yisheng held a departure ceremony for Liberians who are beneficiaries of the Chinese Government 2022 Scholarships.

Ambassador Yisheng bragged of 190 fully funded scholarships from the People's Republic of China intended for Liberians some of whom are set to travel to china in the upcoming days and for the year 2022- 2023.

The ceremony was held at the Chinese Embassy in Congo where he invited the Minister of Education, Proff. Ansu Sonii , President of the University of Liberia, Dr. Julius J. Sarwolo Nelson, Dr. Romelle A. Horton, President of Cuttington University , Mr. Ponnie Robertlee Dolo , CEO of the Jackson Fiah Doe Referral hospital, among others.

This paper has gathered that, some of the Chinese Government Scholarships Degree Education Programs is sponsored by the Ministry of Commerce of People's Republic of China which is designed to foster high-end business officials and managerial personnel for the recipient countries.

The scholarships program is offering one-year and two-year master programs as well as three-year doctoral programs for the purpose of educating high-end and inter-disciplinary talent working in the applied fields of government, trade, foreign affairs, agriculture, technology, education, culture and health, building intellectual capacity and facilitating the economic and social development of the recipient countries.

These programs provide assistance to governmental officials, research fellows, and senior managerial personnel on their master and doctor education in China, which are fully funded by the Peoples, Republic of China.

Liberians benefiting from the Ministry of Commerce, of the People's Republic of China will get free tuition fees, free fees for teaching materials, free fees for field trips, free fee for medical insurance, free round trip ticket and a monthly stipend.

The chines Ambassador recalled the strong bilateral and diplomatic relationship between Liberia and China and he admonished the departing students to remain focus as they enter china for study.

He told invited guests that, "In recent years, under the framework of the Belt & Road Initiative(BRI) advocated by President Xi Jinping and the "Pro-poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development"(PAPD) advocated by President George Manneh Weah, China-Liberia cooperation has achieved fruitful results in such areas as economy and trade, health care, infrastructure construction, food security, and human resource development."

The ambassador pointed to the China-aided projects such as the Ministerial Complex, the two annexes to the Capitol Building, and the Roberts International Airport through concessional loan that have become a new landmarks of Monrovia.

He further revealed, "Technical assistance for SKD Sports Complex and LBS are ongoing. New projects like the two Overpass Bridges on Tubman Boulevard, the National Clinical Diagnostic and Treatment Lab at 14 Military Hospital, the Fingerprint Comparison Lab, and LBS upgrade and expansion are in the tendering and procurement phases. A Chinese engineering team is expected to come to conduct the feasibility study for the Somalia-Sinkor Road and Bridge project. The two governments are working closely on implementing a new phase of economic and technical cooperation."

Also speaking during the program was the, Minister of Education who received hundreds of bags of rice as donation from the Chinese Ambassador and promised to make a wise distribution for some underprivileged schools in Liberia. He also thanked the 2022 Liberians scholars for the thoughts to extend symbolic appreciation to China through a certificate of appreciation.

Meanwhile, the 2022 Liberians Scholars presented a certificate of appreciation to the Chinese Ambassador and in return, he accepted it with gladness.