Liberia: Redemption Hospital Appreciates 'Jeety' for Feeding Patients

Indian business tycoon Mr. Upjit Singh Sachdeva has extended his hot cooked meal initiative to the Redemption Hospital in the populated slum Borough of New Kru Town on the Bushrod Island, outside Monrovia as part of efforts to combat against hunger in the post-conflict nation.

Mr. Sachdeva is commonly known as "Jeety" in Liberia. He is the former Indian Honorary Consul General to Liberia and the owner of various businesses operating in the country; including his trademark business-Jeety Trading Corporation. He's also the Chief Executive Officer of Jeety Rubbers Liberia Limited, a rubber processing company that is current being constructed in Weala, Margibi County.

He launched his Home-Cooked Hot Meal Program in February 2017 to help alleviate the high rate of hunger and poverty in Liberia.

Since its inauguration, the program has provided meals to over 3M Liberians, including less fortunate, visually impaired, inmates, old folks, and disadvantaged youths commonly known as "zogos", among others. It gained prominence during the first outbreak of the Coronavirus in Liberia in March 2020.

The program took another shape when Mr. Sachdeva commenced the renovation and provision of pipe-borne water and generators to the Monrovia and Kakata Central prisons respectively.

For over two months now, the program has been a blessing to in and out patients seeking medical attention at the Redemption Hospital.

Patients who are finding it difficult to even purchase medicines after doctors' prescription or shoulder other bills at the facility are given a sumptuous meal by "Jeety" on a daily basis at the hospital.

In a letter dated September 1, 2022 and addressed to Mr. Sachdeva under the signatures of Acting General Administrator Facia L. MCcauley and Medical Director Williametta S. Williams Gibson, the hospital commended the Indian businessman for the gesture.

"We present compliments and like to extend our thanks and appreciation on behalf of the management and staff of Redemption Hospital to your Honorable office for your immense contribution in providing food and water for all of our patients on a daily basis for over two months now."

"Your continuous humanitarian support to the people of Liberia and the Redemption Hospital further demonstrates your interest to support the development efforts in the health sector in Liberia."

The management emphasized that Redemption is the "single largest government run facility that renders free health services to all of its patients", but the issue of feeding remains a challenge. "We are pleased with your timely generosity and would like to inform you that the feeding exercise is a blessing to the almost 80% patients who cannot afford even a bag of water during admission. Thanks for your support as we strive to improve the health sector of our beloved country."