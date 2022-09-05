Liberia: President Weah in Tête-À-Tête With Chinese Ambassador, Vowing Mutual Commitment to Stronger Bilateral Ties

Monrovia, Liberia - The President of the Republic, Dr. George Manneh Weah, and the Ambassador of the People's Republic of China, H.E.Ren Yisheng, have been exchanging mutual sentiments and commitments to the historic diplomatic relations between their two countries.

During a tête-à-tête held September 1, 2022, the Liberian leader assured the Chinese diplomat that Liberia, under his administration, remains fully committed to the one-China policy.

He thanked China for the support given his administration so far. Both countries, he said, have a "win-win" friendship.

In the last few years, the Chinese government pledged to implement several projects in Liberia, including overhead passes, fully equipping the 14 Military Hospital, and developing a modern Forensic Lab for the Liberian National Police. Ambassador Ren said plans are underway to commence active work on these commitments on or before February 2023.

For his part, Ambassador Yishegn emphasized that his country similarly remains fully committed to the bilateral relationship that subsists between China and Liberia.

He said China is also dedicated commitments towards implementing all development projects agreed upon with the government and people of Liberia.

China and Liberia officially established diplomatic relations in the 70s, with only brief periods of interruptions caused by different policy directions of various political administrations.