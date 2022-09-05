Liberia: Gongloe Rules Out Boakai

Cllr. Tiawon Saye Gongloe a Presidential hopeful in the upcoming 2023 general and presidential Elections, has dispelled rumors of becoming a running mate to former Vice President Joseph Boakai of the Unity Party(UP).

It was reported in local dailies that Cllr. Gongloe was going to be the vice candidate for the former vice President, Boakai on the Collaborating political Parties (CPP) ticket following the petition by some Liberians for the former president of the National Bar Association of Liberia, Cllr. Tiawon Saye Gongloe to contest for the presidency in the 2023 general and presidential elections.

Speaking to a cross section of Liberians in Monrovia Monday, the Former Labor Minister said the rumors that he and the former vice president are going to be on a single ticket is totally untrue.

According to him, the idea of him becoming the running mate to Mr. Boakai was out. Moreover, that he would not become a running mate to anyone. He would be contesting for the highest seat of the land.

According to him, no one can campaign for the position as vice president on a political party ticket, but by the will of that political party's presidential candidate to choose his or her own running mate within the same political party.

"Joe Boakai and I, are not friends," he said.

"We are not in the same party, how will he choose me to be his running mate?"

He added that, "Boakai has my number and I have his number, but he cannot call me and cannot visit me, so we are not friends" he indicated.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Presidential hopeful disclosed that he will contest for the highest seat-the presidency and not to be a vice president.

Cllr. Gongloe said he was never a member of the former ruling Unity Party but voted for both former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and recently voted for former Vice President Joseph Boakai during 2017 general and presidential elections.

The strong critic of the Coalition for Democratic Change led Government vowed to be a formidable presidential candidate in the 2023 general and presidential elections, adding that the people of Nimba County and Bong Counties are gearing to commit themselves to endorse him through a traditional kola Ceremony.

The Former Bar Association President now presidential hopeful in the forthcoming 2023 general and presidential elections said a son of Lofa County former vice president Boakai has promised to host him and his delegation during his visitation.

He told the gathering that no turning back from the presidency stressing that the people of Liberia are prepare for a true change and he is that liberator.