Nigeria: Wizkid, Tems, Others Shine At the Headies 2022

Nigerian Singers, Wizkid and Tems shine at the 15th annual The Headies Awards, held at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta on Sunday.

Apart from their two joint awards ("Essence" won song of the year and best R&B single), Wizkid won album of the year for Made in Lagos (Deluxe Edition), while Tems won best female artiste and best R&B album for If Orange Was a Place.

Meanwhile, Olamide, Wizkid, Davido, Burna, BNXN, Adekunle Gold, others also won individual awards at the event which took place outside Nigeria for the first time.

See the full list of winners below.

Best Rap Album - Olamide (Carpe Diem)

Best Collaboration - Wizkid feat. Tems (Essence)

Best R 'n' B Single - Wizkid feat. Tems (Essence)

Album of the Year - Wizkid (Made in Lagos (Deluxe Edition)

Best Afrobeat Album - Wizkid (Made in Lagos)

Songwriter of the Year - Adekunle Gold (Sinner).

Best Music Video - TG Omori (Champion - Fireboy DML feat. D Smoke)

Artiste of the Year - Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Best Male Artiste - Burna Boy

Digital Artiste of the Year - Davido

Humanitarian Award of the Year - Davido

Best Recording of the Year - Patoranking (Celebrate Me)

Producer of the Year - SARZ (Monalisa - Lojay and SARZ)

Best Alternative Album - Ibeji (Intermission)

Headies' Viewer's Choice - Arya Starr (Bloody Samaritan)

Best Afrobeat Single - Fireboy DML (Peru)

Best Reggae and Dancehall Album - Patoranking (Three)

Best Vocal Performance (female) - Waje (Last Time)

Best Vocal Performance (Male) - Oxlade (Ojuju)

Lyricist on The Roll - A-Q (The Last Cypher)

Best Streethop Artiste - Goya Menor & Nektunez (Amenor Amapiano remix)

Best Rap Single - Ladipoe feat BNXN (Feeling)

Best Alternative Single - Flavour (Doings)

Rookie of the Year - Fave

Best Inspirational Single - Kcee & Okwesili Eze group (Cultural Praise)

Special Recognition -Dbanj (Talent)

Hall of fame - Angelique Kidjo

International Artiste Special Recognition - Akon & Wycle Jean

Best Central African Artiste of the Year - Innoss'B

Best East African Artiste of the Year - Diamond Platinumz

Best North Africas Artiste of the Year - Latifa (Tunisia)

Best South African Artiste of the Year - Focalistic (South Africa)

Best West African Artiste of the Year - Gyakie

Special Recognition - Efe Omorogbe, Sunday Are, and Bose Ogbulu