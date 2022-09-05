Nigeria: It's Shameful Nigeria Still Imports Fuel - Obaseki

5 September 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Gabriel Enogholase

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has decried Nigeria's continued importation of petroleum products despite being one of the largest producers of crude oil in the world.

The governor made the submission while speaking with journalists at Ewohimi, Esan South East Local Government Area of Edo State, at the 10-year remembrance service of Pa Jeremiah Ighodalo, father of the Chairman of Sterling Bank Plc, Dr. Asue Ighodaro.

The governor described the continuous importation of fuel into the nation as a patriotic shame to Nigeria.

Obaseki said Nigeria was one of the largest producers of crude oil in the continent and as such, has no business importing fuel into the country.

He said: "It's a shame that Nigeria is still importing fuel when we are one of the largest producers of crude oil in the continent. As a nation, we should not be importing fuel at this point in our life. It's a patriotic shame borrowing from the words of Nigerian writer, Chimamanda Adiche."

Also, speaking on the occasion, President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, said the possibility of his refinery commencing operation and providing petroleum products to Nigerian market would hopefully begin in 2023.

"The refinery can provide petroleum products for the whole of Nigeria and some parts of West and Central Africa hopefully by 2023," he noted.

