Ghana: 42 Arrested During 'Ashaiman to World Concert'

A total of 42 suspects have been arrested by the police during the 'Ashaiman to the World Concert', held last Saturday, at Ashaiman, in the Greater Accra Region.

They were been held for carrying offensive weapons, attacking fans with toy guns, cutlasses, knives and scissors.

A statement by the Police Public Affairs Directorate, said items retrieved from the suspects, included two toy pistols, ten mobile phones, five cutlasses, five jack knives, three pairs of scissor, a wig and a mobile phone tablet.

The Ghanaian Times gathered that the suspects would be screened and those found culpable would be put before court.

Currently, its 7thedition, the event has earned recognition as one of the most popular and largest artist-led free music festival in Africa that celebrates art, culture and music in his native town Ashaiman by Stone Boye.

This year's edition was scheduled for its ritual venue Saka Saka Park Ashaiman, on September 3, 2022, after it was postponed twice due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

The concert seeks to bring together local residents and visitors from the world, to experience incredible music performances at Ashiaman's iconic Saka Saka Park.

The last edition of Ashaiman to the World Festival was held in November, 2019.

The event saw the venue parked with patrons who trooped there to see their favourite artistes perform.

The event was reported to have set record as the most attended outdoor event in Ghana with over 100,000 attendees.

Livingstone Etse Setekla, known in the showbiz fraternity as Stonebwoy lived the greater part of his life in Ashaiman, Accra.

In a way of remembering his humble beginnings, he stared the concert which is held every year at Ashaiman.