Nigeria: Bnxn Buju Wins Next Rated Artist At 15th Headies Award

5 September 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)

... Asks Sanwo-Olu to pay for shipment of Bentley to Lagos

Nigerian musician, BNXN aka Buju, has emerged the winner of 'Next Rated Artiste' at the 15th Headies Award.

BNXN would be going home with a 2022 Bentley Bentayga SUV. He has appealed to the Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu to pay for the shipment of Bentley to Lagos.

Reacting to the award held at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta, BNXN appreciated the organizers of the award, and dedicated it to his late mother and other nominees such as Ruger, Ayra Starr, Zinoleesky and Lojay.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X