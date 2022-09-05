Nigeria: Headies 2022 - Wizkid Makes History As Bnxn Wins Next Rated (Full Winners List)

Wizkid, who won his first Headies Award in 2011 with 'Holla at your Boy', shone like a star at the 2022 edition in Atlanta, U.S.

Nigerian music star Ayodeji Balogun popularly known as Wizkid, has become the highest recipient in the history of the Headies award.

The singer won five awards at the 15th Headies Award which was held on Sunday at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta, Georgia, United States.

Hosted by Nollywood actress Osas Ighodaro and Hollywood Actor Anthony Andersen, viewers enjoyed live performances from Ruger, Ladipoe, Flavour and others.

Wizkid won two of his four awards in the album categories; Best Afrobeat Album (Made in Lagos) and Album of the year (Made in Lagos-Deluxe Edition).

His other two awards came from his single 'Essence' featuring Tems, winning the Best Collaboration, Best R&B Single and Song of the year award respectively.

Wizkid who started winning the Headies Award in 2011 with 'Holla at your Boy' in the Next Rated Category now has a total of 20 awards from the Headies.

Best of the best

Nigerian artistes, producers, directors and managers dominated most of the 38 categories created by the award organisers.

Beginning the award show, Rapper Olamide won in the Best Rap Album category with his seventh studio Album 'Carpe Diem' released in June 2021. Olamide triumphed over Ladipoe, AQ, Blaqbonez, Idowest,Show Dem Camp, who were nominated in the same category.

Tems 'If Orange was a place' won the best R&B Album category in a nomination against Johnny Drille, Tiwa Savage, Ric Hassani, Omawumi and Falana.

Burna Boy received the Best Male Artiste Award and also the Best African Artist of the Year Awards.

He was nominated alongside Wizkid, Davido, Diamond Platinumz (Tanzania), Black Coffee (South Africa), Aya Nakamura(Mali) and Soolking (Algeria).

Davido won the Digital Artist of the Year and Humanitarian Award of the year.

Mavins Records rap artist Ladipoe won the Best Rap single category with the song 'Feelings' featuring BNXN(FKA Buju).

Dancehall singer Patoranking won Best recording of the Year with his song 'Celebrate Me'. He also won the Best Reggae and Dancehall Album category with his Album 'Three'.

TG Omori (Boy Director) won the Best Music Video Award for directing the music Video shoot of 'Champion' by Fireboy DML featuring D Smoke.

Flavour won the category of best Alternative single with the track 'Doings'.

In the StreetHop Artist Category, Goya menor who became famous last year won in this category with Nektunez for the club banger 'Ameno Amapiano Remix'.

Rapper AQ, 'The Last Cypher' won him Lyricist on the Roll, A category for the best lyrical lines in a rap.

Waje won the Best Vocal Performance in the Female Category with her single 'Last Time'. Making it the second thas won showing in this category since 2011.

Nigerian Singer and Producer Sarz won the Producer of the year award for his song with Lojay 'Monalisa'.

Fireboy DML won the Best Afrobeat Single with 'Peru'.

Adekunle Gold won the Songwriter of the year for his single 'Sinner'.

Mavins, Arya Starr won the Headies Viewers Choice Category for her single 'Arya Starr'.

BNXN (FKA Buju) won the Next rated Category

Limpopo master, Kcee and Okwesili Eze Group won the best Inspirational Single for the 'Cultural Praise' track.

Oxlade won the Best Vocal Performance in the Male Category for 'Ojuju'.

emPawa artist Fave has won the Rookie of the Year award.

Across African Regions

Ghanian artist Gyakie won the Best West African Artist of the year award alongside Angelique Kidjo (Benin), Amaarae (Ghana), Kidi (Ghana), Aya Nakamura (Mali) and Nelson Freitas (Cape Verde).

Tanzanian artist Diamond Platinumz won the Best East African Artist of the year award in a nomination between Harmonize (Tanzania), Meddy (Rwanda) Eddy kenzo (Uganda), Nikita Kerning (Kenya) and Zuchu (Tanzania).

Tunisian artist Latifa won the Best North African Artist of the year award alongside Soolking (Algeria), Manal (Morocco), Elgrandetoto (Morocco), Emel Mathlouthi (Tunisia) and Muhamad Ramadan (Egypt).

South African artist Focalistic won the Best Southern African Artist of the year award against Dj Tarico (Mozambique), Jah Prayzah (Zimbabwe), Elaine, Black Coffee and Sha Sha from South Africa.

See the full list of winners below:

Best Rap Album - Olamide (Carpe Diem)

Best Collaboration - Wizkid feat. Tems (Essence)

Best R 'n' B Single - Wizkid feat. Tems (Essence)

Album of the Year - Wizkid (Made in Lagos (Deluxe Edition)

Best Afrobeat Album - Wizkid (Made in Lagos)

Songwriter of the Year - Adekunle Gold (Sinner).

Best Music Video - TG Omori (Champion - Fireboy DML feat. D Smoke)

Artiste of the Year - Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Best Male Artiste - Burna Boy

Digital Artiste of the Year - Davido

Humanitarian Award of the Year - Davido

Best Recording of the Year - Patoranking