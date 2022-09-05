Nigeria Loses Opening Game to Rwanda At Cricket World Cup Qualifiers

5 September 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)

Rwanda captain Ishimwe was responsible for the fall of three Nigerian wickets and she was named player of the match

Nigeria lost the opening game at the Under-19 Women's Cricket World Cup qualifiers to Rwanda by nine runs on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the tournament is the first ever to be organised by the International Cricket Council (ICC) at the age-grade women's level.

A total of nine teams are participating in the tournament in Botswana, with the top team gaining the sole ticket to the World Cup in South Africa in 2023.

In the first game at the BCA Cricket oval in Gaborone, Nigeria won the toss and opted to field first.

Great bowling performances from Henrietta Mbam with 4/11 in 3.3 overs and Lilian Ude's 3/22 in 4 overs limited the Rwandan side to 79 overs all out in 17.3 overs.

Nigeria came in to bat in the second innings, but her run rate was majorly halted by Gisele Ishimwe of Rwanda.

Ishimwe was responsible for the fall of three wickets, alongside teammate Belise Murekatete with three wickets as well.

Nigeria went on to score 70 runs all out in 16.5 overs, for Rwanda to win by nine runs.

Ishimwe, who is also the captain of the Rwandan team, was awarded Player of the Match with bowling figures of 3/15 in four overs as well as six runs off eight balls.

Nigeria will face Tanzania in their next match.

