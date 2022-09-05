Nigeria: NFF Election - Akinwunmi Lists 4-Point Agenda to Lift Nigerian Football

Akinwunmi says his career as a football administrator from the lower levels to the NFF board has given him the instruments to succeed as NFF president

The 1st Vice President of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Seyi Akinwunmi, on Sunday, unveiled a 4-point agenda for his bid to become the President of the body in the September presidential election.

Akinwunmi revealed the 4-point agenda at a media interactive session held at Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre, Alausa, Lagos.

NAN reports that the NFF 1st Vice President has declared to run for the NFF presidency scheduled for Friday, September 30, in Benin City, Edo State.

Akinwunmi is hoping to take over the baton from the incumbent, Amaju Pinnick, who came into office eight years ago

Akinwunmi who doubles as the Chairman, of the Lagos State Football Association (LSFA) said that as an experienced football administrator, he possessed the right credentials to take over the mantle of leadership at the NFF.

"I am equipped for this job; I have gone through all the cadre of football administration in Nigeria.

"I started as a grassroots mobiliser, after which I served as the Legal Adviser on Football matters in Lagos State and also appointed into the Presidential Football Development by the administration of President Goodluck Jonathan.

"I was also appointed as the Legal Adviser to the then Minister of Sports on Football matters and I intervened when FIFA wanted to ban Nigerian Football over some infraction.

"I was elected as the Chairman of LSFA and during this time I initiated many projects like Eko Football Festival, Soccerrex and the CAF Beach Soccer in Nigeria and then, the 1st VP of NFF," he said.

Akinwunmi said as an administrator, he had been the light of moving the football administration forward in Nigeria.

"I came through the ranks to the top hierarchy in Nigerian football and the present board has come a long way from where we met the football administration.

"There are some things we have done right and also things we need to improve upon, I know that history will be our judge. I take responsibility for anything we did not do well and glory for things well done.

"The past circumstances should not hinder me to drive my passion to reach the goals I think Nigerian Football can get to as I will bring my all to the administration of Nigerian football.

"My desire is to put Nigerian football at par with any competing football federation in the world," he said.

Akinwunmi also gave the 4-point agenda which is based on football development, the business of football, infrastructure, and technology.

"I desire to achieve my ambition in NFF on four pillars. The first is football development, which includes grassroots restructuring and the development of the league.

"Second is the business of football, such as investments that can yield return, we also need partners and sponsorships which is the icing on the cake and not the cake itself.

"Thirdly, infrastructure, we need to encourage people to invest in the league by building small stadiums, which they can improve upon, and also in a housing scheme," he said.

"Fourth is the use of technology for match tickets, to identify the hooligans from the genuine fans," he said.