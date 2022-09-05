Nigeria: Senate Mulls Banning of Same Faith Ticket - Presidency

STRONG indications emerged yesterday that the Senate is seeking an amendment to section 84 of the 2022 Electoral Act geared towards preventing same faith ticket of either Muslim-Muslim or Christian-Christian for President and Vice President of Nigeria by any political party after the 2023 general election.

Addressing journalists yesterday in Abuja, Senator Smart Adeyemi, All Progressives Congress, APC, Kogi West, who displayed a draft copy of a bill, said the controversy the Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket of the APC was generating in the polity had necessitated the move.

According to him, it has become imperative for the National Assembly to prevent future occurrence and that a new sub-section is being proposed to section 84 of the 2022 Electoral Act .

Adeyemi said: "Section 84 of the Principal Act will be amended by inserting a new subsection 3 which will states thus: " No political party shall nominate candidates of the same religion as presidential candidate and vice presidential candidate after the 2023 election.

"When this is accommodated , it will serve as a guide against any oversight such as this in the future as further occurrences will be deemed as silent policy which is capable of bringing down the fabrics of the nation.

Senator Adeyemi, who noted that a wide range of consultations on the need for the amendment had been made with the leadership of the Senate and other colleagues, said though apprehensions raised by the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, over same faith presidential ticket were genuine the broadmindedness and pedigree of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Kashim Shetimma would allay all fears being raised.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The senator noted that Tinubu and Shettima should be assessed based on their pedigrees and not their faith, or even political party.

"Nigerians should look at the individuals candidates contesting for the presidency in 2023 and not the political parties they belong to or religion they practice.

"Based on my conviction , despite the same faith ticket , Tinubu and Shetimma are the best for the country come 2023 .

"They have demonstrated required capacities , competence and commitment while in office as Executive Governors of Lagos and Borno State separately."

"Asiwaju Tinubu in particular, demonstrated his pan Nigerian disposition with his cabinet composition devoid of tribal or religious sentiments. He and Shettima , are in actual fact , Nigeria candidate that should be voted for," he said."Adeyemi, who lampooned the presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar for violating the zoning policy of his political party by declaring his interest in the president, against the turn of the south to produce same, also took a swipe at the presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi, for believing in street show which could not in anyway win election ."He said: "His Excellency , Peter Obi ought not to have left PDP as required structure for presidential election. Street show or one million man match being displayed by Peter Obi's supporters cannot win presidential election."