Nigeria: Gunmen Who Killed NSCDC Officer Demand N30 Million Ransom for Captives

"The younger brother of the slain NSCDC officer appealed to us from the kidnappers' den that we should do something urgently for their release, that the way they are being tortured is unbearable."

Gunmen who killed an operative of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Segun Ayebulu, and kidnapped three other persons on Saturday have demanded N30 million for their captives.

The officer, attached to the Ekiti Command, was shot dead by the hoodlums while traveling along Oke Ako-Irele road in Ekiti State.

Irele Ekiti, in Ajoni Local Council Development Area of Ikole Local Government Area of Ekiti State, is located between Ekiti and Kwara State.

The incident reportedly occurred between 6.30 and 7 p.m. on Saturday.

The gunmen were said to have shot sporadically into the air to stop the vehicle and the victim was said to have been hit by bullets in the head and chest when the driver was making effort to escape the scene.

It was also gathered that some farmers who witnessed the incident while returning from their farms, quickly abandoned their bicycles and motorbikes and fled into the bush.

The NSCDC's Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, Tolu Afolabi, confirmed the incident, saying the officer was traveling to his town in Ogbe, Yagba West Local Government area of Kogi State, when his vehicle was attacked by the gunmen.

"I can confirm to you that we lost one of our operatives on Saturday to some gunmen who fired gunshots at his vehicle while traveling to his Ogbe country home in Kogi State," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We can also confirm to you that other occupants of the vehicle were also abducted, but I can't confirm to you their exact number as I speak with you. We are still investigating and we will release the comprehensive report to the public when it is ready.

"The deceased had been deposited in the morgue in one of the hospitals in Ekiti here."

Mr Afolabi also noted that the NSCDC officers, in collaboration with the police and local hunters, have started combing the sprawling forest between Kwara and Ekiti border, with the intent to arrest the perpetrators.

However, a relative of the deceased who would not want to be named, told journalists in Ado Ekiti on Sunday that the abductors contacted his family and asked for N30 million for the release of the victims.

"The three abductees were younger brothers of the late NSCDC officer, five-year-old child of the deceased, and 11-year-old child of the slain officer's elder brother while two others in the car escaped," he said.

"They called, demanding N30 million. We heard the voices of the abductees with them. The younger brother of the slain NSCDC officer appealed to us from the kidnappers' den that we should do something urgently for their release that the way they were being tortured was unbearable."

The Chairman, Ajoni LCDA, Michael Ogungbemi, said the council had mobilised its security network to begin combing the forests, especially the axis where it occurred.

"They are in the forest now, with the military. I hope they will be able to have positive results out of this combing."