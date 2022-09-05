Rwanda: Bruce Melodie Released After Two Days in Custody

Bruce Melodie, who was arrested by security forces in Burundi, has been released after after two days in custody.

The Rwandan RnB singer was arrested upon arrival in Bujumbura, on Wednesday, September 31, following allegations that he failed to reimburse the money he was paid to perform in 2018, but never showed up.

Rwanda's embassy in Bujumbura, played a big role to solve this issue.

In an interview, Gael Coach, Bruce's manager told local YouTuber Yago, that what happened to the singer, real name Bruce Itwahiwacu is more of jealous and betrayal by Burundian music promoters and event organizers.

"What is happening to Bruce is beyond a money case it is may be something else, because we paid the money they wanted but they later changed their minds and asked Bruce to double the fee"

Gael added: "all this was built on jealous, hate and betrayal from Burundian event organisers who wanted to organise these concerts, so they were frustrated to hear that Rwandans are the ones going to organise these big shows on their home soil."

According the Gael, Bruce Melodie has vowed to perform in Burundi at all cost.

"I told Bruce that we have to cancel these concerts but he laughed and said that he won't leave without singing for his Burundi fans."

By press time, the singer was performing live at 'Zion Beach' as he had announced shortly after he was released.