Ghana: Homowo Celebration Is Not Fetish - Philanthropist

Homowo celebration is not festish, a philanthropist within the Teshie community, Nii Ashitey Ollenu, has said.

He said it was time religious bodies recognise, understand and accept the culture of the people in the communities they operated.

He said this during a singing competition between eight groups within the community as part of activities to herald the Homowo celebration of the people of Teshie.

It was organised by the Ga Presbytery in collaboration with the Teshie District of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana with the theme "YesuHomowoNuntso".

The competition, which is the second edition, is aimed at fostering unity among the people and the church and as well as involving Jesus Christ in the festival celebration.

They sang indigenous songs themed around unity, homowo and also composed songs with the story of Zacchaeus in Luke 19:1-10 from the Bible.

The groups were Ananse, Mind You, Tafo ye Feo, Ghana, JahLabour, Greece, Six and KorleWorko.

Mr Ollenu said it was time religious bodies recognised culture as not festish but rather the way of life of the a particular people adding that "once they see it as not fetish and present it to the people as such it will help promote and develop the culture."

He said the Presbyterian Church organised the event because it recognised the culture of the Ga people as not fetish and called on other religious bodies to emulate the church.

Mr Ollenu emphasised the need for every community to preserve its culture, emphasising that "This occasion has proven that there is a religious organisation that recognises the cultureof area in which the organisation is established."

Mr Ollenu said it was important for people to recognise, value and preserve their culture thereby calling on the youth to embrace their culture as well as partake in any cultural activity.

He also urged the people of Teshie to promote peace among themselves during and after the Homowo celebration.

Rev. Philip Laryea urged the people to accept Jesus Christ while urging members of the church to draw closer to him.

He congratulated the various groups for creating new songs with scriptures from the Bible.

At the end of the competition, Ananse emerged winner withTafo ye Feo placing second position.

The organisers of the programme indicated that trophies and cash prizes would be given to the first three winners at a ceremony slated for September 17, 2022, at the Teshie Salem Presbyterian Church.