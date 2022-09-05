Ghana: Kpando NDC Group - 'Mahama, NEC Should Avert Skirt and Blouse Voting'

A group within the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Kpando Constituency in the Volta Region has called on former President John Dramani Mahama and the NDC's National Executive Committee (NEC)) to immediately put in measures to avoid "skirt and blouse" voting in the constituency in the 2024 general elections.

The group said it was "skirt and blouse voting", with the support of some executive members of the party in the nearby Hohoe Constituency that caused the loss of the parliamentary seat from the NDC to the ruling New Patriotic Party in the 2020 general elections.

Mr Stephen Tarah, a member of the group calling itself Concerned Supporters and Citizens of the NDC in the Kpando Constituency, in a telephone interview with journalists said, "skirt and blouse" voting in Hohoe in the 2020 general elections should not be repeated in the Kpando Constituency.

"Many would not know that the Hohoe agenda for Peter Amewu was similar in form and shape to what pertains in Kpando," Mr Tarah said.

He added that most of the branch executives shifted camp and worked for Peter Amewu, the current NPP MP for the Hohoe Constituency.

According to Mr Tarah, "this left the NDC candidate in the person of Prof. Kweku vulnerable.

"And the same held sway in Kpando; unfortunately the Kpando Margaret Thatcher in the person of Della Sowah was too strong for the men and their Machiavelli machinations. She was always a step ahead of the Egyptians that wanted her to fall.

"The parliamentary primaries undoubtedly brought deep cracks within Kpando which continue to deepen day by day.

Mr Tarah said an investigation by some fact-finding mission to Kpando revealed some executives preached "skirt and blouse" in Kpando, akin to what he called "the Hohoe debacle."

He reviewed the performance of the parliamentary candidates in the Kpando Constituency of which he said the results were telling.

The figures, he recalled were: Madam Sowah (NDC): 13,582- 49.46%; Samuel (Ind.1)-8,221 -29.94%; Isaac (Ind.2) 2,867- 10.44%; and Theophilus (NPP) - 2,792- 10.17%.

The independent candidate in the person of Samuel who garnered 29.94% of the votes cast was the one that was aided by some of the party machinery.

"From the analysis, and in comparison to the 2016 results where she got 82.38%, it is obvious that in 2020 had some branch executives not openly shown their support for the independent candidate, the votes of Samuel would have been lower," Mr Tarah said.

He described the situation as a "sad case."

"Sometimes resources given by the MP and the party to aid campaign in Kpando were channeled to support the independent candidate to the disadvantage of the parliamentary candidate.