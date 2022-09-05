Ghana: Crystal Ladies Assoc. Presents Gh¢50,000 Assorted Items to Motherly Love Orphanage

Crystal Ladies Association, a non-governmental organisation, on Friday presented assorted items worth GH¢50,000 to the Motherly Love Orphanage at Kwabenya, a suburb of Accra.

The items included various variety of food stuff: bags of rice, plantain, tubers of yam as well as fruits, vegetables, cooking oil, confectionery, range of toiletries, and clothing.

Also included was a deep freezer and two TV sets, one of which was donated by a businessman and philanthropist, Kingsley Nana Owusu.

King's Foundation, owned by Nana Owusu, also made available a Limousine that took the children on a kingly ride amid fun fair to give them sense of hope, love and care.

"We need to give to make them smile and demonstrate to them that their world can be better," Mrs Joyce Adu-Amaning, President of the Crystal Ladies Association told the Ghanaians Times.

The donation of the items was part of activities marking the 10th anniversary of the association being observed on the theme "Improving the lives of the needy in our communities".

It is the fourth project of the association that draws resources from membership contributions,from their husbands, patrons, individuals and organisations.

Mrs Adu-Amaning said the needs of the orphanage was in line with the objectives of the association meant to respond to the needs of orphans and other needy people in society.

She mentioned other projects executed by the association as the rehabilitation of the Nungua Orphanage, support children with kwashiorkor at the Princess Marie Louise Children's Hospital in Accra and the renovation of the Tema Metropolitan Assembly Nursery at Community 2.

The Motherly Love Orphanage located in a rented apartment at Kwabenya was established in 2010 by Reverend John Azumah, an HIV/AIDS Ambassador, to take care of orphans and give them hope.

There are currently 58 children comprising 25 boys and 33 girls who are enrolled in schools.

Israel Johnson, the second in command at the orphanage, expressed appreciation to the association for coming to the aid of the children.