Ghana: Black Stars' Will Win FIFA World Cup in Qatar - Pres Akufo-Addo

5 September 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has predicted that the senior national football team, the Black Stars, will win this year's FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

"I am of the firm conviction that Ghana will not only participate in the competition but will make the whole nation and by extension the African continent proud, with a great performance," he said.

The President made the prediction in a speech read on his behalf by the Chief of Staff, Frema Osei Opare, at a dinner held on Saturday night in Accra as part of a two-day tour by the World Cup trophy in the country.

Earlier before the dinner, the trophy was presented to the President at the Jubilee House in Accra.

President Akufo-Addo believes that Ghana, the first African country to gain independence from colonial rule, would become the first country in Africa to win the World Cup.

Ghana's Black Stars are scheduled to play Portugal on November 24, South Korea (November 28) and Uruguay (December 2) in Group H of the World Cup and like many Ghanaians the President has his eye on the grudge tie against the Uruguayans.

This year's FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola kicked off in Seoul, Korea Republic, and will offer fans from all 32 qualified nations the chance to see football's biggest prize.

In total, the 2022 edition will stop in 51 countries and territories, taking Coca-Cola and FIFA one step closer to the goal of the trophy visiting each of FIFA's 211 member associations by 2030.

Made of solid gold and weighing 6.142kg, the trophy depicts two human figures holding the globe aloft.

Its current design dates back to 1974. As one of the most recognised sports symbols in the world and a priceless icon, it can only be touched and held by a very select group of people, which includes former winners of the FIFA World Cup and heads of state.

