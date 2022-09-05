Ghana: President Inaugurates 2 Factories in C/R

Akoti — The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Friday inaugurated two factories in the Awutu Senya West and Gomoa East districts of the Central Region under the One-District-One-Factory (1D1F) initiative.

The first company, Appeb Cylinder Manufacturing Company located at Chochoe in the Awutu Senya West District, is expected to offer employment opportunities to the teeming unemployed youth in the area.

With a capacity to produce around 3,000 units, the factory would create 250 direct jobs as well as other jobs in the local economy of Awutu Senya.

The second company,Rikpat Lube Manufacturing Limited, is a Ghanaian-owned petro-chemical company that produces all kinds of industrial lubricants which aims to create over 1,000 direct and indirect employments.

At Chochoein the Awutu Senya West District, President Akufo-Addo indicated that the establishment of the factory was a clear manifestation of the economic development initiative of the government.

He said it was the determination of the current administration to ensure the realisation of the industrialisation agenda for the country.

At GomoaAkoti President Akufo-Addo commended the manager and shareholders of the lubricant company for their commitment towards boosting the capacity of the nation towards self-reliance.

He said the establishment of the factory was in fulfilment of the government's commitment to partner with the private sector.

The initiative focuses on the promotion of business ventures to address the problem of wide scale poverty and underdevelopment in rural and Peri urban communities.

The company, he said, had the capacity to produce 359 tonnes of lubricants for both domestic and international market.

President Akufo-Addo further encouraged Ghanaians to purchase lubricants from the company.

The government, he said, would soon issue directive on the purchase of lubricants from the domestic market.

The Paramount Chief of GomoaAssin, Ahunakor Ahor Ankobia, in an address, commended the President for the introduction of various interventions to reduce the unemployment rate in the country.

He noted that the initiatives had yielded results leading to the establishment of companies at various areas across the country, adding that the traditional area had also benefitted from the 1D1F programme.

The chief noted that the establishment of the lubricant factory in the district would address unemployment situation in the area and also reduce criminal activities.

He called for the upgrade of the Gomoa East District to the status of a municipality since the area had the highest population in the region.

The Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen, in an address, noted that the region had benefitted from a number of interventions under the 1D1F initiative.