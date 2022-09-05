Africa: Ampem Darkoa Fail to Progress

5 September 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Bayelsa Queens of Nigeria clinched the WAFU B title of the zonal qualifiers for TotalEnergies CAF Women's Champions League after defeating Ghana's Ampem Darkoa Ladies 3-0 in the final on Saturday.

The Nigerian league champion won the trophy thanks to three first-half goals at the Yamoussoukro Stadium in Cote d'Ivoire to secure the rights to represent WAFU B at the top-flight women's continental club competition to be played later this year.

Goals by Miracle Joseph, Flourish Sabatine Choma and Chinyere Igbomalu before the break sealed the emphatic victory and secure their place at the tournament in Morocco.

The Ghanaians were much more organized after the break as they took control of the game by becoming more aggressive and very fast but could not find the opening in the Nigerian defence who became more resolute.

Ampem Darkoa Ladies had lot of chances to win the match but Bayelsa defence worked overtime to ensure that the Ghanaians were kept at bay until the end of the match. - cafonline

