Ghana: 150 Graduate From UG School of Law

The University of Ghana (UG) School of Law on Saturday graduated 150 students for the 2021/2022 academic year and entreated them to "aspire to extraordinariness."

Having completed their Bachelor of Law (LLB) programme, seven students had first class honours, 63 students had second class honours (upper division), 61 students had second class honours (lower division) and two students had third class honours out of the number.

The guest speaker and a Managing Partner at AB & David Ghana, Ms Isabel Boaten, challenged the graduates to resolve to be and remain exceptional at all times, adding that "each day is too precious to be lived anyhow."

She stressed that the urgency a day brought should push the students into extraordinariness in "what you prioritised, what you do with your career, how you love, your friendships, your family, and how you exercise your faith, whatever your religion."

Ms Boaten indicated that there were no extraordinary people but ordinary people who did extraordinary things with what they had or had been given.

"They are you and I. Believe in who you are but understand that there is always room for a better version of you," she added.

Likewise, Mrs Mary Chinery-Hesse, Chancellor, UG, urged the students to set right some argued illegalities in the legal field, and to be committed to the ethics of their chosen profession.

"Make the training of lawyers more relevant and in tune with the world we live in today. Independence, honesty and integrity will make this worthwhile," she added.

The Vice Chancellor (VC), Professor Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, in a speech read for her by Prof. Gordon Awandare, Pro VC, Academic, Students Affairs, urged the students to proceed in truth and integrity in all they did to make UG proud.

She added that the School of Law would receive various accreditation panels from the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission, from September to October this year, for the accreditation and reaccreditation of various programmes.

Highlighting some undertakings of the university, the VC said the University had enhanced students' experience through digitalisation by introducing the classroom modernisation initiative, one student one laptop initiative and the hot-spot zones initiative.

"The University is undertaking a review of the 2014-2024 Strategic Plan with the view to determine levels of achievement, factors and constraints that prevented the University from achieving some of its objectives," she stated.

On behalf of the students, Ms Davina Seyram Gbedy, in the valedictory speech thanked their lecturers, parents and guardians as well as their spouses and children for their support during their years of study.

She urged her colleagues to remain poised in using the law to ensure good and make their legal education count.

"Let us keep contemplating on all that is true, all that is honourable, all that is just, all that is pure, all that is lovely and excellent," she added.